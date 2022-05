This Is No Ordinary Man part 3

Jesus is seated at the right hand of God even now.

He is risen!

And He live forever more!!

And because he lives forever more we have the assurance that we have access to eternal life as well.

Is there anything that we can more excited about?!?

