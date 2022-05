Outlander S06E08 I Am Not Alone

Outlander 6x08 "I Am Not Alone" Season 6 Episode 8 Promo (Season Finale) - Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety arrive to arrest Claire for murder.

However, due to the rising political tensions in the colonies, Brown’s plan to find a judge for a trial does not go as expected.- Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton