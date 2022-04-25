The Netflix Blues

The party’s officially over at Netflix following a disastrous first quarter that saw the far-Syndicate streamer lose 200,000 subscribers and predict the loss of a whopping 2 million more in the months ahead.
Netflix officially dropped Markle's upcoming animated series 'Pearl', along with two other children's shows.
Netflix has "quietly cancelled" an animated series created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.The 40-year-old duchess had been set to..