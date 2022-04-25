Wicked Uncle Walt Part I

Hi!

And Welcome to Wolf PaQ Radio This is your host Heracane Anne and I’m so happy to have you tune in to this intriguing episode title WICKED Uncle Walt.

While I was researching a previous story I stumbled upon startling allegations & conspiracies about Walt Disney that really caught my attention, everything from him being involved in child trafficking & MK Ultra to accusations of him being accused of being Adolf Hitler himself.

Many people believe he was the worst kind of evil because it is said that he went after the kids by using subliminal sexual content in his cartoons and in a way, they are right, there is no disputing the fact that Disney movies have sexual images hidden in them.

Disney films are also filled with Masonic and satanic symbolism.

But was Walt to blame for that?

Well, ya’ll know me, I had to jump down this rabbit hole….

And when I did it felt like I landed in another dimension where nothing made sense & was filled with lies, spies, double spies, communist, & Nazis.

I had to wonder Was Walt Disney a good man & a true American icon or was he truly WICKED… Let’s find out the truth….

