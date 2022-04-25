PM hopes to score goal with voters as he visits Bury FC

Boris Johnson is presented with a football shirt and has a go at painting the centre circle line on the pitch during a visit to Bury FC's home ground at Gigg Lane.

The prime minister also speaks to fans and directors of the club - which returned from the dead, after going into administration in 2020 after over 130 years of existence.

His visit coincides with government plans to reform how English football is regulated.

Report by Edwardst.

