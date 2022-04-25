PM references 'perfectly legitimate' tackle he made in 2006

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells fans and directors of Bury FC that his media team "don't like it when I play football", recounting the time he made a "perfectly legitimate" tackle during a charity game against Germany Legends in 2006.

Johnson, then Shadow Higher Education Minister, barreled into former Germany international Maurizo Gaudino during the match held at Reading's Madejski Stadium.

Report by Edwardst.

