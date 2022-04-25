Beijing Lockdowns Spook Investors as US Stocks Drop

Al Jazeera reports that the price of stocks and commodities dropped amid fears over China's COVID lockdowns and faster Federal Reserve tightening.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 tumbled ahead of a big week for Big Tech.

Miners and energy firms reportedly took the brunt of the Stoxx 600 Europe Index also dropping.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate futures dropped over 5% to trade below $98 a barrel.

This week may easily be a fork in the road of equities.

We have nearly a third of the S&P 500 and half of the Dow Jones set to report, JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, via Al Jazeera.

Bottom-up drivers will either confirm or reject what the challenging macro backdrop has given us over the last three weeks, JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, via Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, widening lockdowns in China have stoked fears of another global shutdown.

Chinese stocks fell to their lowest point in almost two years as lawmakers shut down areas of Beijing amid the country's COVID-zero policy.

China’s central bank cut the amount of money that banks need to have in reserve for their foreign-currency holdings.

The lowered reserve prompted the yuan to walk back recent losses.

Meanwhle, Al Jazeera reports that the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined a new approach to reining in surging prices.

The European Central Bank also signaled increased tightening