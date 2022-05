Night Sky Season 1

Night Sky Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Irene and Franklin York (Sissy Spacek and J.K.

Simmons) have kept secret a chamber that leads to a deserted planet, but the arrival of an enigmatic young man upends their quiet existence.

Directed by Juan Jose Campanella (premiere episode), Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini, Jessica Lowrey (various episodes) starring Sissy Spacek, J.K.

Simmons, Chai Hansen, Kiah McKirnan, Ian Owens, Cass Bugge, Piotr Adamczyk, Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocio Hernandez, Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush release date May 20, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)