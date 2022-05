Miami HEAT Defense vs. the Hawks (Game 4) [1st Round 2022 NBA Playoffs]

The Miami HEAT will always play with heart and they HEAT pride themselves on defense so much that HEAT players giving up their bodies on a loose ball, diving on the floor or taking a charge is not inexcusable for them.

They will hunt for that steal, jump as high as they can for that block or for that rebound and will have with them every time they step on the court the everlasting faith that they know that they will win if they believe it.