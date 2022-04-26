EP#40 | JEFFERSON STATE OF MINE

Welcome back to another episode of the Jefferson State of Mine Podcast with your hosts, Terry Rapoza & Win Carpenter with special guest, John Greene candidate for Shasta county Sheriff.
PT.1
Welcome back to another episode of the Jefferson State of Mine Podcast with your hosts, Terry Rapoza & Win Carpenter with special guest, John Greene candidate for Shasta county Sheriff.
PT.1
Welcome back to another episode of the Jefferson State of Mine Podcast with your hosts, Terry Rapoza & Win Carpenter with..
Welcome back to another episode of the Jefferson State of Mine Podcast with your hosts, Terry Rapoza & Win Carpenter...