Live From America 4.26.22 @11am COCKROACHES ARE SCATTERING EVERYWHERE!

MSNBC is melting down over Twitter censorship - Mitch McChina was happy that Jan.

6th happened because it "tarnished Trump" - Karl Rove is desperately trying to avoid subpoena - Dems are using dark money to ruin WI Senator Ron Johnson - The 24 hour aftermath of Elon Musk buying Twitter = Massive Left wing meltdowns - Leader of Zuckerbuck strategy is exposed as Obama's campaign manager - Federal Judge rules temporary restraining order on ending Title 42 - Ron Desantis makes it a felony to harvest ballots in FL - MAGA candidates are finally turning on Kevin McCarthy