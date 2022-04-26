'The Palace Papers': New book on Britain's royals 'well-written but won't change anything'

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells Euronews that Tina Brown's new book is good but will not shake the monarchy in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells Euronews that Tina Brown's new book is good but will not shake the monarchy in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.
The author of the new bombshell book The Palace Papers, Tina Brown, claims that if Kate Middleton were to leave the Royal Family,..
The Palace Papers, an explosive new book, was released today and is full of new claims from within the Royal Family.