Robert Jenrick working to free Britons captured by Russians

Former housing secretary Robert Jenrick says he is working with the prime minister and foreign secretary to secure the release of two British men captured while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces against Russia.

Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were fighting in Mariupol when they were captured earlier this month.

Mr Aslin's family has pleaded for Boris Johnson to help bring him home.

Report by Guzzardib.

