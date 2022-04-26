Julie Dash Tells the Story Behind the Making of 'Daughters of the Dust'
"I was very excited by the opportunity to depict African-American women, or women from the African diaspora, in a way that was different from what I was seeing on television at the time or what I saw in blaxploitation films," says Dash.