CinemaCon: Sony Reveals Footage of ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ | THR News

An invigorated Sony put on a spectacle opening night show at CinemaCon as it took a well-deserved victory lap for Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased its upcoming slate with impressive footage from 'Bullet Train' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'