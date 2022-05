Freedom Wins! Musk Nabs Biggest Day In Political History Since Donald Trump Beat Hillary | Ep 385

Elon Musk pulled off perhaps the biggest political victory since 2016 when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

In becoming the full owner of Twitter he dramatically shifted the political landscape and gave freedom a chance, even if only on one platform.

Plus, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin may have brought us closer to war with Russia, Facebook doesn't know where the data they collect goes and much more.