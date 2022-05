Johnson: Labour is a bankrupt shambles

Boris Johnson accuses the Labour Party of being a "bankrupt shambles" and urges voters to back the Conservative Party in the May local elections.

This comes after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised Johnson's "choices", leading to the UK having "the slowest growth and the highest inflation in the G7".

Report by Blairm.

