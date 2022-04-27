TikToker Sheds Light on Salary Transparency
TikToker Sheds Light on Salary Transparency

‘It helps women.

It helps people of color.

It helps people who are disadvantaged and don’t know that they can negotiate their salary’ — Meet the 25-year-old TikToker who is shedding a light on salary transparency.

