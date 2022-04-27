Russia's Gazprom Cuts Off Gas Supply To Poland and Bulgaria

The preeminent state-run energy company in Russia will not supply resources to the nations “until the payments are made” in Russian currency.

Russian natural gas is a staple of the EU's energy needs.

Both Poland and Bulgaria are heavily reliant on Gazprom's natural gas.

Poland's climate minister tweeted an immediate response to the Gazprom announcement.

There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes, Anna Moskwa, Poland’s Climate Minister, via 'The Washington Post'.

Polish officials cite sufficient reserves and say they may purchase gas elsewhere.

Ukrainian officials referred to the move as Russia's “gas blackmailing [of] Europe.” .

We see the efforts to up the ante and disregard any rules and obligations, which is typical for Russians, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian Government Chief of Staff, via 'The Washington Post'.

Russia is trying to break the unity of our allies, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian Government Chief of Staff, via 'The Washington Post'.

That is why the EU needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving Russians of their energy weapons, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian Government Chief of Staff, via 'The Washington Post'.

EU officials have echoed this and have increased calls for energy independence from Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made similar statements in March.

We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, via 'The Washington Post'.

Analysts say the decision made by Gazprom is “yet another sign of Russia’s politicization of existing agreements.”.

In addition, some analysts think the move will “only accelerate European efforts to move away from Russian energy supplies.”