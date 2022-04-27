‘Avatar 2’ Title Revealed

‘Avatar 2’ , Title Revealed.

‘Avatar 2’ , Title Revealed.

On April 27 at CinemaCon, Disney announced that the long-awaited sequel will be called 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'.

On April 27 at CinemaCon, Disney announced that the long-awaited sequel will be called 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'.

IGN reports that a teaser trailer will debut exclusively in theaters on May 6 alongside , 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'.

IGN reports that a teaser trailer will debut exclusively in theaters on May 6 alongside , 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'.

It will be released online a week later.

Disney also gave a brief synopsis of the film.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure, Disney, via IGN.

The original 'Avatar' came out in 2009.

The Verge reports three additional sequels are also in the works.

They are reportedly set to be released two years apart from each other.

Considering it's been 13 years since the first movie debuted, Disney is also re-releasing 'Avatar' in theaters on Sept.

23.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is set to premiere Dec.

16