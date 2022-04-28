Hostile Territory Film Clip

Hostile Territory Film Clip - Plot synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Hostile Territory is a rousing western action-adventure.

Former P.O.W.

Jack Calgrove moves Heaven and Earth to be reunited with his children following the Civil War.

After returning home, Jack finds out his wife has died and his children, presumed orphans, are heading deep into the West aboard a train crossing old enemy lines.

Calgrove and another former soldier are joined by a troop of Native American sharpshooters and a freed slave, as they race to intercept the orphan train before all hope is lost.

Director Brian Presley Writers Brian Presley Actors Brian Presley, Craig Tate, Natalie Whittle, Matt McCoy, Lew Temple, Brad Leland Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 2 hours 33 minutes