Good Sam S01E13 To Whom It May Concern

Good Sam 1x13 "To Whom It May Concern" Season 1 Episode 13 Promo (Season Finale) - In the wake of Sam’s successful execution of a groundbreaking surgical technique, the battle between her and her father, Griff, takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital, on the season finale of the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, May 4th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

- Starring: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P.

Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson