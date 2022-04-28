The new VW Amarok covered reveal

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWN) will present the completely new generation of its Amarok pick-up in 2022, which will be capable of even more both on- and off-road.

Designed and conceived in Germany and Australia, built in South Africa, the new Amarok will once again take its place at the top of the pick-up B segment with excellent specification, a greatly expanded array of driver assist features and a much larger range of drive systems than its predecessor.

A first few disguised models of the new Amarok are already out and about in Europe.

The all-rounder's innovative, premium design is both typical of the Amarok and has at the same time been redefined.

A powerful, charismatic exterior meets here with a high-quality interior.

Despite the disguise, it is already possible to identify how the dimensions have changed: at a good 5,350 mm the new model is at least 100 mm longer than its predecessor.

A wheelbase of 3,270 mm equates to an increase of 175 mm – as a result there is more space in the double cab.

The payload is also increasing to up to 1.2 tonnes and an imperious maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes is now possible across more engine/gearbox variants.

As the wheelbase of the new Amarok is growing more than its total length, the bodywork overhangs are getting smaller.

And that has a positive effect on the off-road capability.

The off-road capabilities of the new Amarok are further perfected by a significantly greater fording depth for driving through waters than its predecessor.