Foreign Sec: We must push Russia out whole of Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says Russia must be "pushed out of the whole of Ukraine" and that sanctions "need to go further", in a keynote foreign policy speech at the Lord Mayor's Easter Banquet at Mansion House.

Truss adds that the crisis in Ukraine must be the catalyst for an overhaul to the West's approach to international security.

She says the UK needs to strengthen its military while building alliances with free nations around the world, using their economic power to deter aggressors who "do not play by the rules".

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn