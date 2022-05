Johnson: We can create 'Britzerland' with Swiss

The prime minister welcomes Swiss President Ignazio Cassis to 10 Downing Street, as Boris Johnson hopes to create 'Britzerland', a stronger alliance with the European country.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Report by Brooksl.

