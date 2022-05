Live From America 4.28.22 @5pm PATRIOTS AGAINST GROOMERS!

Kevin McCarthy is a massive disappointment - We need to take down the WOKE CORPORATIONS and Disney is just the beginning - RINO HUNTING for Republicans surrendering the border - Obama appointed Judge does not allow incriminating evidence against Hillary Clinton - Brian Kemp tries to save his political life - Trump witch hunt set to expire next week!

- Discovery + is also grooming kids with new show "Drag Nation"!