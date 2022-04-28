Laura Tobin on climate change, being competitive and getting her daughter interested in science

Kate chats with GMB's resident weather expert and climate scientist Laura Tobin about her new book Everyday Ways to Save Our Planet, touching on living sustainably, her competitive nature, and staying calm during her premature labour with daughter Charlotte.

