The carbonless fuel that could change how we ship goods | Maria Gallucci

Every day, tens of thousands of cargo ships, filled to the brim with goods, release heavy pollution into the air as they make their way across the ocean.

In this eye-opening talk, reporter Maria Gallucci introduces a planet-friendly alternative that could fuel these globe-trotting vessels: green ammonia.

Listen as she makes the case for this game-changing solution that has the potential to clean up the world's dirtiest ships.