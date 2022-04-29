Pittsburgh Steelers Select Kenny Pickett, First QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick of the first round, making him the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick of the first round, making him the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Falcons ended the quarterback slide in the 2022 NFL draft in the third round by selecting Desmond Ridder, the first QB taken..
The Steelers were the only team to use a first-round pick on a quarterback. Meanwhile, a mad dash for receivers shaped Day 1 of the..