Biggest Takeaways From Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, and Robin Lundberg is joined by Albert Breer, Crissy Froyd and Ric Serritella to break down the biggest takeaways from the night.
The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, and Robin Lundberg is joined by Albert Breer, Crissy Froyd and Ric Serritella to break down the biggest takeaways from the night.
The 49ers Report is live with the latest 49ers news and rumors. The 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday, so we’ll be breaking down our..
Here are our takeaways for a draft that saw just one first-round QB
#ravens #bakermayfield #qb #seahawks #nfldraft