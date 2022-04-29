NATO chief says Finland and Sweden could join 'quickly' as both warm to membership

Polls have found that a majority of Swedes and Finns are currently in favour of joining the military alliance, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving public support.
Polls have found that a majority of Swedes and Finns are currently in favour of joining the military alliance, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving public support.
Finland and Sweden earlier offered indications that they would both seek NATO membership, saying Russia's war in Ukraine changed..
Stoltenberg's remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden for Nato membership mounts in response to Russia's war in..