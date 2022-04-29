Ukrainians urge EU to stop buying Russian oil, gas

Ukrainian citizens demonstrated in front of the European Council building in Brussels on Friday to call on the European Union to stop buying Russian oil and gas.
Ukrainian citizens demonstrated in front of the European Council building in Brussels on Friday to call on the European Union to stop buying Russian oil and gas.
Risks to Global Economy Have Risen, , IMF Slashes Forecast for Growth, in Latest Assessment.
The International Monetary Fund..
Because of Ukrainian conflict with Russian army attacking Ukraine country. US and many other countries are banning Russian oil..