Elon Musk Sells $8.5 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares

CNN reports that three days after Twitter agreed to sell the company to Musk, he sold a hefty amount of Tesla stock.

On April 26, he sold 3.7 million shares for $3.3 billion.

The following day, he sold another 735,000 shares for $654 million.

On the morning of April 29, Musk revealed he sold another 5.2 million shares for $4.5 billion.

The average price he received per share was $883.09.

While Musk didn't disclose a reason for selling his shares, it's likely part of his funding to buy Twitter.

CNN reports that Musk's money moves were significant enough to lower Tesla's stock price by 12% on April 26.

The decline prompted other investors to unload shares as well.

On April 28, Musk took to Twitter to let everyone know if he would be selling additional shares.

As of April 29, Tesla stock was up 5% in morning trading.