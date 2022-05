More George Floyd "Peaceful Protests" Imminent? | Ministry of Truth Head Serenades America | Ep 388

The nation may endure more riots and fires as Derek Chauvin's attorney has filed an appeal, which seems to have some legitimate claims. The mere possibility of overturning the result in the George Floyd case could lead to mass destruction.

Plus, the Ministry of Truth head Nina Jankowicz just can't stop singing further making this new government overreach unbearable.

Plus several other stories and an ask me anything session with Drew.