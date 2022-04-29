Michael Douglas Claims Debra Winger Once Bit His Arm

CNN reports Douglas has revealed why he won't work with actress Debra Winger.

Douglas claims Winger once bit him on the arm.

While appearing on Rob Lowe's podcast, 'Literally!,' .

Douglas confirmed long-believed rumors that Winger lost her part in 1984's 'Romancing the Stone' due to her bizarre encounter with him.

Douglas claims he met with Winger at a Mexican restaurant in Texas, hoping to cast her as the female lead in the movie.

She comes out for us to have a dinner one night and we all have dinner together and we are talking and knocking back some tequilas and this and that.

We walk out and, just as you would kind of go, ‘Oh you!’ and give someone a little punch in the arm, you know, like a joke-around... , Michael Douglas, on the 'Literally!'

... she goes, ‘Oh you!’ and she reaches over and she bites me – on my arm.

She’s like jokey and I’m looking at her, ‘I don’t know, man’ – I’m thinking ‘this could be rough...’ , Michael Douglas, on the 'Literally!'

...and she seems interested and I go back and she’s broken the skin.

