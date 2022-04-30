Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed

Former Panthers great Steve Smith does not want Baker Mayfield on the team, Odell Beckham Jr. claims to have the tea on Deebo Samuel, and Zion Williamson reveals whether he would sign an extension to stay in New Orleans on today's SI Feed.
Former Panthers great Steve Smith does not want Baker Mayfield on the team, Odell Beckham Jr. claims to have the tea on Deebo Samuel, and Zion Williamson reveals whether he would sign an extension to stay in New Orleans on today's SI Feed.
Baker Mayfield feels 'disrespected' by the Cleveland Browns, Zion Williamson throws down a 360 windmill dunk before the Pelicans..
Zion Williamson posts a ridiculous dunk, Trae Young continues to haunt the New York Knicks, and Odell Beckham Jr. open to Browns..