Donald Trump back on his Truth Social App with 'Covefefe' message | OneIndia News

Former US President Donald Trump marked his return on social media by posting a message on his Truth Social App.

He posted a brief message late on Thursday for the first time since the app he established launched two months ago, stating "I'm Back!" Trump also broke his silence on Elon Musk's $44 billion deal with twitter.

#DonaldTrump #Twitter #TruthSocialApp