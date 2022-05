Zelenskyy says Russian troops came close to capturing him and his family | OneIndia News

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a recent interview said that Russian troops were very close to capturing him and his family.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for over two months now.

Zelenskyy recalled the early days of Russian wrath on Ukraine while speaking to Times Magazine in the recent interview.

