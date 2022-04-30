Amber Heard describes poo in Johnny Depp's bed as 'horrible practical joke gone wrong'
Amber Heard describes poo in Johnny Depp's bed as 'horrible practical joke gone wrong'

Amber Heard confessed that the poo in her and Johnny Depp's bed was a "horrible practical joke gone wrong", a longtime employee of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star told the court in the former couple's defamation trial.