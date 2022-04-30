Amber Heard describes poo in Johnny Depp's bed as 'horrible practical joke gone wrong'

Amber Heard confessed that the poo in her and Johnny Depp's bed was a "horrible practical joke gone wrong", a longtime employee of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star told the court in the former couple's defamation trial.
