IPL 2022: GT vs RCB; Krishnamachari Srikkanth's opinion on match | Expert View | Oneindia news

Exclusive Krishnamachari Srikkanth World Cup Wnner Team Member Opinion on IPL 43th Match..IPL 2022 43th Match Played Between DC vs KKR.

Here is the Match Preview By Krishnamachari Srikkanth... #IPL2022 #GTvsRCB #KrishnamachariSrikkanth