NFL Draft 2022 Live Day 3 - Every Pick

2022 NFL Draft live on Rumble - Chat Sports is back for day 3 to bring you every draft pick from day 3 from Las Vegas - Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7, leading up to Mr. Irrelevant, the last pick of the 7th round.

The best teams so far through 2 days of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas are the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs --- and the worst?

How about the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams. ESPN live stream of the NFL Draft might be on TV - but Pat McAfee, Pro Football Focus, Bleacher Report, Locked On andColin Cowherd have stopped streaming.

