Chicago Bears Draft LIVE: Who Will Ryan Poles Draft On Day 3 Of 2022 NFL Draft?

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft is here and the Chicago Bears have 3 draft picks today with picks 148 & 150 in Round 5 + the 186th pick in the 6th round.

Ryan Poles and the Bears made 3 picks on Day 2 with CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker & WR Velus Jones Jr. Could the Bears trade down for more draft picks?

Chicago still has needs to fill on their offensive line and could add more wide receivers.

