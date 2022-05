Abraham Rodriguez "Mixed Feelings" Book Release Party Red Carpet

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Actor Abraham Rodriguez @abraham.rod on the red carpet at his “Mixed Feelings” book release party held at NoHo Space in North Hollywood, California USA on April 30th, 2022.

“Mixed Feelings” is a collection of poems and photographs that explores the back-and-forth emotions and experiences of love, heartbreak and healing.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV