Ex-Kerala MLA PC George arrested for hate speech targeting Muslims | OneIndia News

Former Kerala MLA PC George was arrested by the police in connection with a case regarding hate speech targeting the Muslims. George was held by the police for communally sensitive speech and anti-Muslim comments he passed while speaking at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, an annual event that has been held in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

