Castlevania Anniversary Collection: Castlevania 1 Level 3 PS4pro

A quick run through of Castlevania 1 Level 3 from The Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

Mistakes included.

When you go up the staircase before the first crow attack, do not jump, it summons a ghost behind you.

Also once you get a II or III rune, never switch sub weapons again or you will lose it.

Reload if you have to.

Thanks for watching!