Looks Like Twitter’s Chief Attorney and Censor is Getting Fired if Sale to Elon Musk Goes Through

Karma is a bitch and so is Twitter’s chief attorney/censor as well.

Too bad for her it looks like she is going to learn that lesson and have to deal with the consequences of her actions when it comes to silencing anyone to the Right of Karl Marx if Elon Musk’s purchase goes through with Twitter.

From all appearances, she is going to be one of the first to go once it does.

Maybe if she didn’t make it apparent she was behind the censoring of people ideologically not aligned with her on Twitter during her tard wrangling Jack Dorsey on Joe Rogan’s podcast, she might have been able to slip under the radar, at least for a little while.

She knows this too where she broke down crying over the prospect of Musk taking over the company.