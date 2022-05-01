Lib Dem leader slams Tories’ ‘poor record’ on behaviour

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says the Conservative Party has a “very poor record of acting hard” on poor behaviour.

Tory Neil Parish said on Saturday that he is resigning as an MP after admitting he watched pornography in Parliament.

Senior Conservative Caroline Nokes, who chairs the Women and Equalities Committee, accused the Tory whips of “dither and delay” over suspending Mr Parish.

Report by Jonesia.

