Rihanna’s Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Through the Years | Billboard News

The 2022 Met Gala is right around the corner and all week, Billboard News has been highlighting artists who’ve not only topped the Billboard charts but made our jaws drop on the red carpet.
Next up, Rihanna.
The 2022 Met Gala is right around the corner and all week, Billboard News has been highlighting artists who’ve not only topped the Billboard charts but made our jaws drop on the red carpet.
Next up, Rihanna.
As the countdown to the 2022 Met Gala continues, Billboard News is looking back at some of our favorite artists who have strutted..