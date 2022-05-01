Chris Bryant: Parliament has to be safe for everybody

Chair of the Commons Standards Committee Chris Bryant says Parliament “has to be a safe place for everybody”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for "radical" reform to working practices after a string of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.

Mr Bryant says that he was touched by older, senior MPs when he was first elected to the House of Commons in 2001.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn