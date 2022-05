Benedict Cumberbatch on going for a coffee as Dr. Strange!

'It's not fake news!'

Yup, Benedict Cumberbatch really did go for a coffee in New York fully dress as Dr. Strange!

He told our Jodie McCallum that story & more in a chat about Dr. Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness.

What would you do if you saw Benedict in a coffee shop?

Report by Mccallumj.

